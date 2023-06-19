Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $26.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

