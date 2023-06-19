Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Head to Head Analysis

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) and Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Trinity Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Trinity Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.51% 13.05% 1.07% Trinity Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Trinity Bank, N.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $134.40 million 1.72 $30.74 million $4.91 8.35 Trinity Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Trinity Bank, N.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas) engages in the provision of commercial, personal, and online banking services. It offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, loan products, cash management, and merchant services. The company was founded on May 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

