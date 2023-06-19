Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.39 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

