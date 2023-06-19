Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.