Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $9.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

