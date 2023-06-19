Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

