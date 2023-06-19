U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

