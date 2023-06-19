U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

