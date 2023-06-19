U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Investors (GROW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.