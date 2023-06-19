Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNB stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

