Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UNB stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
