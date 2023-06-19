United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $403.09 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.94 and a 200-day moving average of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

