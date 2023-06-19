Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $45.40 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.