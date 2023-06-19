Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

