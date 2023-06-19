Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $201.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $202.82.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.