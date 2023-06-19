Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $179.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.38.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

