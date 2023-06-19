Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

