Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.54. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

