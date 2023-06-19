Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $347.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

