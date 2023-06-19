Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,243 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 599,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $45,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $95.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

