Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,843 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $47,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $203.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average is $237.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

