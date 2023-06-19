Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,850 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

SYK stock opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.05. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

