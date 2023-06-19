Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 28,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $43,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

NYSE:FDX opened at $233.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

