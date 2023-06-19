Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $40,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

