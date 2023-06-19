Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $45,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,983.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,705.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,218.07 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

