Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

