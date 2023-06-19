Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 520.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $45,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Timken by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $85.01 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

