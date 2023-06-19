Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $44,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.