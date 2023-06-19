Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $18.36 on Monday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.