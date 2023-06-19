Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $18.36 on Monday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

