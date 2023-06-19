Vista Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vista Gold in a research report issued on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

