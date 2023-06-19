Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $43,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.83.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $778.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $727.69 and its 200 day moving average is $707.76. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $792.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

