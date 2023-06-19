Voya Investment Management LLC Has $40.81 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,376 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Entergy worth $40,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.01 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

