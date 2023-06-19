Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Pure Storage worth $42,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pure Storage by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

