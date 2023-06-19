Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after buying an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,365,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $207.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $210.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.