W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,584,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.5 %

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

GWW opened at $732.43 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $748.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $678.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

