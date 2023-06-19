Wilks Brothers, Llc Purchases 8,895 Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc acquired 8,895 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $19,835.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847,330 shares in the company, valued at $42,029,545.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wilks Brothers, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 4,166 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,040.22.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.89 on Monday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.