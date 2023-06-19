William Blair Weighs in on Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Friday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $355.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.45 and its 200 day moving average is $308.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $205.48 and a 52-week high of $360.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,491,170. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

