Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,970 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $42,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 181,826 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $226.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.