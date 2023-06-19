X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $14,994.52 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CEO Paula Ragan sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $14,994.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Paula Ragan sold 6,292 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $12,269.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $2.16 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.