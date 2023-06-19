Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.66 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
