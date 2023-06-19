Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.66 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

