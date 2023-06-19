Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

NYSE EHC opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $66.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after buying an additional 883,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

