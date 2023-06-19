Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.17. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

