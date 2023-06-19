Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.79.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$72.56 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The firm has a market cap of C$79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

