Zacks Research Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of MIDD opened at $144.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

