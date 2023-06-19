Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) COO Quincy B. Troupe Sells 10,890 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $50,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 1.5 %

ZVIA opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.