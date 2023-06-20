1,366 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.22. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

