15,947 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,947 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.55) to GBX 2,550 ($32.63) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 2,900 ($37.11) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,510 ($32.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity at BHP Group

Shares of BHP opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

