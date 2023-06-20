16,732 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

