2,572 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 910.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,454,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $277.15 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.62 and its 200-day moving average is $322.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

