2,621 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Natixis raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 180,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

