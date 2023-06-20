3,409 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS opened at $271.78 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

