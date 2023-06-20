3,556 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

